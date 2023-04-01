Bus service from Bhalei Mata to Delhi sought

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, March 31

The Bhadrakali Bhalei Mata Temple Managing Committee has urged Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri for a regular bus service from Bhalei Mata to Delhi.

The popular temple is located at Bhalei, about 32 km from Dalhousie. A large number of pilgrims and tourists visit the temple throughout the year, especially during the Navratras to pay obeisance to Bhalei Mata.

Temple Managing Committee chairman Kamal Thakur says around 50,000 devotees from various parts of Himachal and neighbouring states visit the shrine during the Navratras.

