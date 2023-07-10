Chandigarh-Shimla highway blocked for traffic due to landslide near Parwanoo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 10

The Chandigarh-Shimla highway was blocked for vehicular traffic on Monday afternoon due to a landslide at Datyar, near Parwanoo, as heavy rains wreaked havoc in the hill state for the third day.

Meanwhile, the alternative route towards Shimla is also blocked and as such traffic movement to Shimla from Chandigarh has completely stopped. Sources said the restoration can take at least 5 hours.

SOLAN:

Shimla chandigarh Highway is blocked at Datyar. Alternative routes also blocked. Movement to & fro chandigarh stopped. Restoration will take at least 5 hours.please bear with us pic.twitter.com/QXWFuprc4K — Satwant Atwal,IPS (@SatwantAtwal) July 10, 2023

On Monday morning, the meteorological department issued a "red" alert for "extremely heavy rain", a day after heavy rain pounded the state, triggering landslides, and damaging houses.

Officials said rail operations on the Shimla-Kalka route, a UNESCO world heritage site, have been suspended till Tuesday as landslides blocked the track at several places while educational institutions across the state were ordered to remain shut on Monday and Tuesday.

More than 120 roads are blocked in Shimla district while 484 water supply schemes have been affected, officials said.

