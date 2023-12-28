Congress to go it alone in Himachal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

The Congress on Wednesday made it clear that it had no plan to reach an electoral understanding with any other party with regard to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress top brass held a meeting with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other party leaders from the state on Wednesday to discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders were present at the meeting. The Congress high command has been holding deliberations with leaders from different states as the INDIA opposition bloc focuses on finalising the seat-sharing agreement for the coming General Election.

“There are four (Lok Sabha) seats in Himachal Pradesh and the Congress is strong on all four,” Sukhu told reporters after the meeting. He added that the entire state leadership expressed confidence that the party was in a position to win all four seats. Three of the four seats are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Congress has one seat.

The Chief Minister said despite the step-motherly treatment by the BJP-ruled Centre, the state was fulfilling its promises besides handling the situation caused by the devastating floods.

Kharge said the Modi government at the Centre had ignored the repeated pleas of the state government and the MPs to declare the devastating Himachal floods as national calamity.

Kharge said the Congress government in HP had managed to mobilise resources at its own level to provide relief to people there. He said the Congress government is committed to the welfare of the people of the state.

The meeting was attended also by AICC in-charge for the state Rajiv Shukla, PCC president Pratibha Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and AICC secretary Tajinder Singh Bittu.

