Chamba DC gives tips to crack civil services exams

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 31

“It is necessary for students to prepare for competitive examinations in a stress-free manner. Taking stress may adversely affect their ability and performance,” Chamba Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said while addressing students at a career counselling and awareness programme organised under the ‘Bhavishya Setu’ initiative at a government school at Chaned village in Chamba district.

The DC also gave tips to the students for clearing civil services examinations.

He advised students to memorise the school curriculum, not just for the sake of the examinations, but also to lay a strong foundation for their life.

Tanu Kumari, a young professional, told the students about many employment options and various schemes of the Labour and Employment Department and the Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation. Various officials from police and health departments also addressed the students.

#Chamba #Dalhousie