Development during Modi rule BJP’s poll plank, says Sudhan

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 1

BJP national vice-president Sudhan Singh today presided over a meeting of the BJP Haroli unit at the party office here to discuss strategies for campaigning in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha general elections and byelections to the two seats in Una district.

Sudhan said the BJP was contesting the Lok Sabha poll on the issue of development ushered in the country during the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government. He called upon all party workers and sympathisers to spread out among the masses and inform the people regarding the various development and welfare schemes initiated by the BJP.

He elaborated on various Central schemes and claimed these had made a positive change in the lives of people.

Sudhan alleged the Congress manifesto was aimed at dividing and weakening the country on the basis of caste, creed, religion, minority, majority, language and culture. He added that the BJP would surpass the 400 seat mark. Una district BJP president Balbir Chaudhary, state secretary Sumit Sharma and leader from Haroli, Ram Kumar Sharma attended the meeting.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Una