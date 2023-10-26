Donate land for construction of roads, MLA urges Chamba people

Tribune News Service

Chamba, October 25

Local MLA Neeraj Nayar today honoured people of remote areas of Chamba who had donated their land for the construction of roads linking their villages.

Nayar laid the foundation stone of the Satlei-Chhubada-Dadar, Kotla-Kund-Agharui-Bhuda-Mehloh and Sarol-Manglasin link roads to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore. He said that funds would be spent under the backward area sub-plan.

He appealed to people to voluntarily donate land to the Public Works Department (PWD) for road construction to make remote areas accessible. He also urged them to cooperate with the department.

The MLA said that the construction of roads would directly benefit the people of around 20 far-flung villages. He added that the expansion of the road network was the priority of the state government.

Nayar said, “Several places in Chamba have immense potential for tourism. This may also help in providing employment to locals and hence the government is taking necessary steps to construct roads in remote areas.”

#Chamba