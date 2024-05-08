Efforts on to suppress power of ballot with bullet: Anurag

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 7

Union minister Anurag Thakur today charged that the actions and utterances of the Opposition parties were detrimental for the country.

Addressing a meeting of Panna Pramukhs in Brahmpur village of Gagret Assembly segment, the Union minister expressed deep concern over the poll violence in West Bengal. He said under the patronage of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ‘goonda raj’ had flourished in the state. He charged that women were raped in Sandeshkhali, while main accused Shahjahan Sheikh was being sheltered by the Chief Minister. He said all out efforts were being made to suppress the power of ballot with the power of bullet, adding that the end of Mamata Banerjee’s political career is near.

The Opposition talks of dismantling India’s nuclear arsenal, seizing private properties and distributing these to their vote bank, promoting ‘Jehadist’ activities, dividing the nation, suppressing Sanatan and re-constructing Babri Masjid, he said.

The senior BJP leader said the people of the country had understood the agenda of the Congres’. He remarked that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was receiving more support from across the border rather than from within the country.

Anurag spelt out the major achievements during the Narendra Modi government’s 10-year tenure and called upon the party workers to apprise these to the people. He said the first time voters should be informed about the policies and programmes of the Modi government and the welfare schemes initiated during the last 10 years.

Srikant Sharma, BJP Election in-charge of Hamirpur parliamentary segment, Bikram Thakur, overall party in-charge of the segment, Chaitanya Sharma, party candidate for the Gagret Assembly by-elections and former Gagret MLA Rajesh Thakur were also present.

