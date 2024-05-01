Experts discuss India’s foreign policy at 2-day workshop in CUHP

Dharamsala, April 30
A two-day workshop on India’s foreign policy, with focus on Central Asia, began at the Dehra campus of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) here today.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Sat Prakash Bansal inaugurated the workshop, organised by Department of Political Science in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi. He said the workshop marked a significant initiative in understanding India’s strategic engagements with Central Asia.
During his inaugural address, Professor Bansal congratulated the department for choosing a pertinent theme and highlighted the strategic importance of the Central Asian region for India. He emphasised key areas where India could enhance its presence and cooperation in the region, aligning with national interests and global realities.
Professor Bansal also underscored the university’s commitment to research and providing opportunities for students in the realm of international relations and foreign policy studies.
Dr Athar Zafar, a Central Asian expert from ICWA, shared insights into ICWA’s vision to engage young scholars and researchers, enlightening them about the latest developments, challenges and opportunities in India’s foreign policy landscape.
Professor Jagmeet Bawa, Professor Sanjeet Thakur, Professor Narayan Singh Rao, Professor Mridula Sharda, Dr Jyoti, and Dr Vimal Kumar Kashyap, welcomed delegates and set the stage for productive discussions over the workshop’s objectives.
The inauguration witnessed a convergence of scholarly perspectives, institutional collaborations and a shared commitment to exploring India’s diplomatic horizons in the dynamically evolving global order said professor Sanjeet.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...