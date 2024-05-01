Experts discuss India’s foreign policy at 2-day workshop in CUHP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 30

A two-day workshop on India’s foreign policy, with focus on Central Asia, began at the Dehra campus of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) here today.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sat Prakash Bansal inaugurated the workshop, organised by Department of Political Science in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi. He said the workshop marked a significant initiative in understanding India’s strategic engagements with Central Asia.

During his inaugural address, Professor Bansal congratulated the department for choosing a pertinent theme and highlighted the strategic importance of the Central Asian region for India. He emphasised key areas where India could enhance its presence and cooperation in the region, aligning with national interests and global realities.

Professor Bansal also underscored the university’s commitment to research and providing opportunities for students in the realm of international relations and foreign policy studies.

Dr Athar Zafar, a Central Asian expert from ICWA, shared insights into ICWA’s vision to engage young scholars and researchers, enlightening them about the latest developments, challenges and opportunities in India’s foreign policy landscape.

Professor Jagmeet Bawa, Professor Sanjeet Thakur, Professor Narayan Singh Rao, Professor Mridula Sharda, Dr Jyoti, and Dr Vimal Kumar Kashyap, welcomed delegates and set the stage for productive discussions over the workshop’s objectives.

The inauguration witnessed a convergence of scholarly perspectives, institutional collaborations and a shared commitment to exploring India’s diplomatic horizons in the dynamically evolving global order said professor Sanjeet.

