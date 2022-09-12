Forest guard’s bust unveiled in Renukaji Forest Division

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 11

National Forest Martyr’s Day was observed at ‘Swarnim Vatika’, Sataun in Renukaji Forest Division, Sirmaur district, in the honour of people, who have laid down their lives while protecting the forests and wildlife.

Ajay Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), unveiled the bust of forest martyr Kalyan Singh. Kalyan sustained fatal injuries while dousing a forest fire in Jamna Pabar.

The PCCF paid homage to the forest guard, who had laid his life while protecting forests from fire on May 4. He handed over an appointment letter to Kalyan’s son. He said financial assistance would also be provided to the family soon.

Srivastava, addressing employees, said the field staff were working hard to curtail forest crimes and would ensure the safety of the forest and wild animals. He said despite several problems, the staff were leaving no stone unturned to perform their duty. The state Forest Department salutes the brave hearts. Sarita Divedi, Conservator, Forests, Nahan Circle, and Urvashi Thakur, DFO, Renukaji, were also present.

