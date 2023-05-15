Government to help trust setup medical college: Speaker

Dalhousie, May 14
The state government would extend all possible help to the Swami Shri Hari Giri Charitable Trust if it starts the process of setting up a medical college at Kakira in Chamba district.
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said this today at the ‘Maharudra Yagya Mahotsav’ organised under the aegis of the Sanyas Ashram, Kakira, in collaboration with the trust.
“Swamiji had a special desire to open a medical college in this remote area of the district,” said Pathania.
He said the hospital run by the trust was providing healthcare facilities to the residents in the area. He added that the trust was also imparting nursing training to girls at the Swami Shri Rajeshwaranand Bharti Nursing Training Institute, where BSc (Nursing) classes would be started soon.
