Governor honours young specially abled achievers

Shimla, December 14
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honoured specially abled young achievers from different parts of the state at Raj Bhawan today evening. The achievers included Nikita Chaudhary, the first girl in the state to pursue an MBBS degree while in a wheelchair.
Three assistant professors, Muskan Negi and Pratibha Thakur, who are visually impaired, and Anjana Thakur, who is an amputee, were also honoured at the event, which was organised by the Umang Foundation.
Taking about the young achievers, the Governor said these girls had proved that one could overcome any disability with dedication and hard work.
The Governor distributed laptops to five visually impaired students and mobile phones to 2 ‘divyang’ students. Around 40 highly-educated persons with disabilities and five specially abled girl students of RKMV College were also honoured on the occasion. Kamala Kaushal of the Higher Education Department donated three laptops and Professor SP Bansal and Ravi Thakur donated one laptop each for visually impaired girls. The Governor also honoured Nisha Thakur, the first visually impaired woman in the state to donate blood.
