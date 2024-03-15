Healthcare firm sets up manufacturing plant in Baddi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

Healthcare company USV announced the opening of its new manufacturing plant in Baddi on Thursday. The new dedicated facility will improve access to high-quality Ecosprin AV and further strengthen its leadership in the cardiology segment.

“The modern facility is of strategic importance to serve Indians to keep their heart healthy by offering a life-saving quality brand at an affordable price,” said USV Chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari. MD Prashant Tewari said, “This new unit at Baddi will contribute further to our responsibility of saving lives by offering quality medicines.”

USV Director M Venkatachalam said, “The facility is upgraded in terms of technology, automation, QC, testing and sustainability practice. USV has made great strides in new facilities, technologies, efficiencies, and capacities in the recent past.

