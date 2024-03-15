Healthcare firm sets up manufacturing plant in Baddi

New Delhi, March 14
Healthcare company USV announced the opening of its new manufacturing plant in Baddi on Thursday. The new dedicated facility will improve access to high-quality Ecosprin AV and further strengthen its leadership in the cardiology segment.
“The modern facility is of strategic importance to serve Indians to keep their heart healthy by offering a life-saving quality brand at an affordable price,” said USV Chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari. MD Prashant Tewari said, “This new unit at Baddi will contribute further to our responsibility of saving lives by offering quality medicines.”
USV Director M Venkatachalam said, “The facility is upgraded in terms of technology, automation, QC, testing and sustainability practice. USV has made great strides in new facilities, technologies, efficiencies, and capacities in the recent past.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them