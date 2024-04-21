High Court to Dharamsala MC: Act against landowners hindering work

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 20

The HP High Court has directed the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation (MC) to take appropriate legal action against landowners, who are obstructing the work of laying a sewerage line. The court directed the MC to complete the work expeditiously.

During the course of hearing, the court was informed that the owners of private property were not letting the sewerage line to pass through their land. After perusing the status report filed in this regard by the officer concerned, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua observed that the respondents had adequate statutory powers to overrule such objections under Section 358 of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

The Bench directed the officials concerned to exercise the said powers and “do the needful as expeditiously as possible”. The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 27.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Shimla