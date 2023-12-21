Himachal Assembly unanimously adopts resolution to make offences related to ‘chitta’ abuse non-bailable

PTI

Dharamsala, December 21

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution, seeking amendments in the NDPS Act to make all offences related to ‘chitta’ (adulterated heroin) abuse as non-bailable and treating deaths due to drug abuse as “murder”.

Replying to a discussion on a private member resolution moved by BJP’s Sukh Ram Chowdhary and Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore, urging the government to frame a policy to check the drug menace and rising drug abuse among the youth in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the government would not spare any person involved in drug related offence.

He added that the Congress government has the “will power” to deal with drug menace.

Agnihotri said the government has received information that the de-addiction centres have become biggest centres of drug supply, which is a very serious matter.

The deputy chief minister said that the government would conduct inspection of all the centres and submit the report during the budget session.

He said the government would deploy 500 jawans in three units in order to strengthen the anti-narcotics task force and expressed concern over the report of a survey conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi, which revealed that the drug abuse average was 3.5 per cent in Himachal Pradesh against the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Agnihotri urged the Enforcement Directorate to take action regarding seizure of property worth Rs 30 crore of the drug peddlers and also requested the Narcotics Control Bureau to open an office in the state.

He said the police seized 14 kg of ‘chitta’ and arrested 1,757 persons during one year.

Out of 2,901 prisoners in the state, 1,205 are involved in ‘chitta’ related cases and there is no space in the jails to accommodate more prisoners, he added.

The deputy chief minister appealed to both the ruling party and opposition MLAs to take a pledge that they would not save any accused involved in ‘chitta’ cases.

Initiating the discussion, BJP’s Sukh Ram Chowdhary said the drug trade and abuse was on the rise in the state, adding the anti-social elements were ruining the lives of the youth for earning money.

The BJP leader said the police should keep a close watch on shops near the educational institutions supplying ‘chitta’.

Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the drugs are being supplied via Pakistan, which is like an undeclared war.

He added that the police were catching small fish and reaching the crocodiles.

Satpal Singh Satti of the BJP said honest employees and officers should be posted in the border areas, adding the properties of the families of people involved in drug trade should be attached.

BJP leader Hansraj said the smuggling of drugs in the border areas has increased rapidly and some leaders and officers are also sheltering the culprits.

“It is a matter of concern that drug peddlers are not being nabbed,” he added.

Congress leader Rajinder Rana expressed his anguish over roping in of children in supply of drugs and said that unemployment was also a reason for the youth being lured towards drugs.

BJP’s Balbir Verma disclosed that 20 youths died in his constituency Chopal due to drug abuse and demanded that shops and houses from where the drugs are seized be sealed and the vehicles should be impounded.

Congress leader Nand Lal said that ‘chitta’ has reached even remote places, adding the taxi and truck drivers are smuggling it into the state with impunity.

