Himachal Budget on March 4

Shimla, February 1

The Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha will commence on February 23.

The session would have 16 sittings and would conclude on March 15. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the Finance portfolio, would present the Budget in the House on March 4. This would be Thakur’s fifth and last Budget.

Normally, the Budget session used to be longer, with a week-long break. However, post Covid, the duration of the session has been reduced. Ideally, the Vidhan Sabha should achieve the target of 35 sittings but with a shorter Budget session, this target is unlikely to be met.—

