Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu blames BJP govt for VAT hike

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has held the previous BJP government responsible for the recent hike in VAT on diesel by his government.

On his return to Shimla today evening, Sukhu said he was forced to raise VAT to generate more income as his government had inherited a financial burden of Rs 75,000 crore from the previous BJP government due to its financial mismanagement.

Sukhu had left for Pune and Delhi after the swearing-in ceremony of seven ministers on January 8.

“Now, the same leaders are making a hue and cry over the nominal increase in VAT on diesel by the state government,” he said.

Responding to the charges of the BJP on appointing six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Sukhu said it was strange that the BJP leaders were questioning the appointment of CPSs as the previous government had created these posts. “The previous BJP government had done nothing except cheating the people of the state. And that’s why people has chosen the Congress this time,” he said.

As for the allocations of departments among the newly inducted ministers, the Chief Minister said it would be done shortly.

#BJP #Shimla #sukhvinder singh sukhu