Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu blames BJP govt for VAT hike

Shimla, January 10
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has held the previous BJP government responsible for the recent hike in VAT on diesel by his government.
On his return to Shimla today evening, Sukhu said he was forced to raise VAT to generate more income as his government had inherited a financial burden of Rs 75,000 crore from the previous BJP government due to its financial mismanagement.
Sukhu had left for Pune and Delhi after the swearing-in ceremony of seven ministers on January 8.
“Now, the same leaders are making a hue and cry over the nominal increase in VAT on diesel by the state government,” he said.
Responding to the charges of the BJP on appointing six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Sukhu said it was strange that the BJP leaders were questioning the appointment of CPSs as the previous government had created these posts. “The previous BJP government had done nothing except cheating the people of the state. And that’s why people has chosen the Congress this time,” he said.
As for the allocations of departments among the newly inducted ministers, the Chief Minister said it would be done shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...