Himachal Pradesh CM downplays Pratibha Singh's allegations

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said there was perfect coordination between the government and the party organisation.

Downplaying the remarks by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh about not being taken into confidence about the completion of one year of the year government, he said her remarks were deliberately played up by a section of the media. “The government and the party is working jointly to make the function a success,” he said in an informal interaction with the media, here today.

Sukhu said Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Sanjay Rattan and Kewal Singh Pathania would coordinate with the district administration in making all arrangements for the function at the Dharamsala Police Ground in Kangra district on December 11.

He said the state-level function would be on the theme of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan Ka Ek Saal’ in which senior central Congress leaders will also participate. “I am leaving for Delhi and Telangana today, so I will extend the invitation to the Congress central leadership,” he said.

#Congress #Pratibha Singh #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu