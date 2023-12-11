Himachal Pradesh vehicle count surges 50% to 22 lakh in 5 years

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 10

Himachal Pradesh has recorded close to 50 per cent increase in the number of vehicles registered over the last five years. From 14.95 lakh registered vehicles on March 31, 2018, the current count has gone past 22 lakh.

“The vehicle number has been increasing quite rapidly over the last few years. Such a rapid increase will pose a challenge as far as road safety is concerned,” said Naresh Thakur, Additional Commissioner of Road Safety. The highest increase has been recorded in the scooter and motorcycle segment, followed by cars and goods carriers.

In this sharp spurt over the last five years, the Transport Department has noticed an increase in the number of people having multiple vehicles.

“There is a growing trend of having multiple vehicles. We can say this as the number of driving licences is not keeping pace with the increase in the number of vehicles,” said Thakur.

The registration of new vehicles did not decline even during the Covid years of 2020, 2021 and 2022. In each of these years, more than one lakh vehicles were registered.

