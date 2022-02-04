Holiday in Shimla on Saturday after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

Shimla, February 4
The Himachal government late Friday evening announced closure of all government offices and educational institutions in view of heavy snowfall.
Official sources said that all closed would be offices of Boards and Corporations, autonomous bodies and Educational Institutions within the limits of Shimla Municipal Corporation due to closure of roads following heavy snowfall on February 3 and 4.
The orders were passed by Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi , who is also chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), keeping in view the public safety.
As almost all roads are blocked and inspite of all the concerned departments and agencies working relentlessly to restore normalcy, it would take some more time to open the roads, the order said, clarifying that the order would not be applicable to departments engaged in preparation of budget for 2022-23.
