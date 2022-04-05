HRTC bus catches fire in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, April 4

As many as 20 passengers had a narrow escape when an HRTC bus, which was on its way from Chamba to Langera, suddenly caught fire when it reached near Gharatnala on Monday.

The driver stopped the bus immediately and all passengers got off. Within a few minutes, the whole bus was engulfed in flames.

Meanwhile, district officials rushed to take stock of the situation. —