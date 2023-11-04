IIT-Mandi officials booked under SC/ST Act

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 3

The police have booked five office-bearers of the Indian Institute of Technology- Mandi under the SC/ST Act for ‘humiliating a student’ of MBA (first year) studying in the institute. The student alleged that he was meted out discrimination by five office-bearers of the institute and he lodged a complaint at Padhar police station in this regard.

DSP, Padhar, Sanjeev Sood said that five officials of this institute had been booked under the SC/ST Act on the complaint of the student. The student alleged that he was humiliated by five accused because they knew that he belonged to a particular caste. Though the accused never used casteist remark against him they humiliated him while he was having food in the mess or staying in the hostel. The DSP stated that the case was being investigated minutely.

The IIT-Mandi authorities have also initiated an internal investigation in this case to check the facts and allegations against the office-bearers of the institute.

