 Kangra irrigation infrastructure not repaired for want of funds

  • Himachal
  Kangra irrigation infrastructure not repaired for want of funds

Kangra irrigation infrastructure not repaired for want of funds

Kangra irrigation infrastructure not repaired for want of funds

The Shah canal in Kangra that was damaged due to floods in the Beas.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 24

Many irrigation and water supply projects in Kangra district have not been repaired for want of funds. The Shah canal project was damaged due to flashfloods in the Beas during the monsoon this year. Sources say that the portion of the Shah canal from where water is lifted from the Beas was damaged in floods, affecting supply to 30 villages in Fatehpur and Nurpur areas of Kangra for irrigation purpose. About 10,000 farmers are not getting water supply to irrigate their fields.

The sources say that an estimated loss of Rs 300 crore was caused to irrigation and water supply projects in Kangra during the last monsoon. However, the state government has released only Rs 19 crore for repair work. While the damaged water supply projects have been repaired temporarily with Rs 19 crore, no funds have been made available for the repair of irrigation schemes such as the Shah canal.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of irrigation and water resources departments, said today that an estimated loss of Rs 2,200 crore, including Rs 600 crore loss to projects set up under the Jal Jivan Mission, was caused to irrigation and water supply projects in the state. “We have written to the Union Government to release funds under the disaster management fund for the repair of damaged water and irrigation projects. The Union Government has made a provision for the repair of damaged projects under the Jal Jivan Mission but no funds have been provided for other projects. The state government is doing its best with its meagre resources to get the water supply and irrigation projects repaired and restored at the earliest,” he added.

Asked when the Shah canal will be repaired, Agnihotri said that the state government was awaiting the release of money under the disaster relief fund from the Union Government to carry out repair work. He admitted that farmers were not getting water supply for irrigation purpose due to the damaged Shah canal.

The plan for the Shah canal was prepared and an agreement between the Punjab and Himachal governments for its construction was penned in 1983. However, it took about 15 years for successive governments to initiate work on the project. The Rs 143.32-crore canal construction plan was prepared in 1997. The Punjab Government was to pay Rs 88.49 crore while Himachal was to contribute the remaining Rs 55.83 crore.

The Shah canal is the only irrigation project in lower hill areas of Himachal. It has helped farmers in Indora, Fatehpur and Nurpur with irrigation water. However, damage caused to the Shah canal has once again left farmers without any water supply for irrigation purpose.

Only Rs 19 cr granted for repair work

  • The government has released only Rs 19 crore for the repair of damaged water and irrigation projects
  • The state government is awaiting funds from the Centre for the repair of the Shah canal
  • About 10,000 farmers in Nurpur and Fatehpur are not getting water supply for irrigation purpose
  • Irrigation and water supply projects have suffered Rs 2,200 crore loss, including Rs 600 crore loss to projects set up under the Jal Jivan Mission, during the monsoon

