Logo design contest to be held in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, May 3

Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said the District Election Department would organise a ‘Logo Design’ competition on voter awareness theme to ensure participation of voters in the election process.

The DC said people of the district were invited to participate in the competition, adding that the designs should be sent through WhatsApp on 9816607082, or deposited in person at the office of the District Public Relations Officer Una, latest by May 10. He said the top three contestants would be given cash awards — Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

Entries could also be submitted on behalf of organisations. The design should convey the election theme. Besides, the design should accompany a write-up of 40 to 60 words, describing the designer’s imagination of the theme.

