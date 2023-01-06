Mandi institute to strengthen software for MBBS counselling

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 5

In the wake of an MBBS aspirant securing admission at Indira Gandhi Medical College on the basis of forged documents, Atal Medical Research University (AMRU), Mandi, has decided to strengthen its software used for the counselling of the candidates.

The accused had managed to hoodwink the scrutiny at the time of counselling by forging the roll number, rank and marks of other candidate on his rank letter

The forgery was finally detected when the IGMC was uploading the details of all selected students on the NMC portal

“We will strengthen our software in a way that we are able to fetch the details of candidates from the NEET database. We will just take the roll number from the candidate, and then get his details from the NEET database,” said AMRU Controller of Examination Praveen Sharma.

Currently, as per the AMRU spokesperson, the NEET roll number and marks obtained by the candidate are matched with the data provided by Assistant Director General (ME), Health and Family Welfare, Delhi during the initial scrutiny of the documents by the university.

Meanwhile, the police have sent the accused to the judicial remand and have recovered his mobile and laptop. As per the information available until now, the police believe the candidate did the forgery all by himself. The police will now also look into the counselling process at AMRU.