Minister inspects hospital

Dalhousie, July 30
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil inspected the Civil Hospital, Dalhousie, yesterday, and appreciated the institutional authorities and staff for maintaining cleanliness.
He wrote in the visitors’ register of the hospital: “A very good experience of visiting the Civil Hospital, Dalhousie, which has already been honoured with the best hospital award under the ‘Kayakalp’ scheme.”
The minister said, “I was accompanied by senior Congress leader Asha Kumari and we could see cleanliness at every nook and corner of the hospital. I was impressed by the efforts of the management and staff to keep the hospital clean”.
