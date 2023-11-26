MLAs allowed to vote for ‘political gains’: Thakur

Mandi, November 25

After retaining control of the BJP on the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Mandi Municipal Corporation, Leader of Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur said today that the state had given the MLAs right to vote in MC elections for political gains.

He said, “According to the law, the right to vote in the MC elections could not be given to the MLAs. But the state government did not follow the opinion of law and issued a notification to give right of vote to the MLAs in MC elections. The government deliberately delayed the elections of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Mandi, Solan, Palampur and Dharamsala MCs.” Thakur said the BJP was taking legal opinion on the matter and would not hesitate to knock move court. — TNS

Parmar: Decision Unconstitutional

Former Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar flayed the state government for allowing MLAs to vote in Mayoral poll

Parmar said at Dharamsala that the decision came at a time when the poll process was in progress. The order was unconstitutional and was issued against the advice of the Law Department

It was an attempt to influence the elections in the MCs where the BJP has the majority, said former Speaker

