Modi never mentions unemployment or price rise: HPCC chief Pratibha Singh

Nurpur, November 8

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never mentioned the two burning issues of rising price and unemployment during his election campaign in the state. She addressed an election rally at Sihunta in the Bhattiyat constituency in support of Congress candidate Kuldeep Pathania.

Pratibha said that the Central government had deceived unemployed youth of the state in the name of providing job opportunities. She added that it was only the Virbhadra Singh government that had ensured development in the hill state.

She said the name of the former CM would always remain in the hearts of people. She alleged that the present BJP government had pushed the state under a huge debt.

Pratibha said that the government had failed to take any financial package from the Centre for bailing out the debt-ridden state. She added that successive Congress governments in the state had played an important role in improving the basic infrastructure for health, education, drinking water and road connectivity.

The HPCC chief said it was the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had initiated steps for women empowerment by providing 33 per cent reservation to them in the elections to panchayati raj institutions in the country.

She further said that the Congress would fulfil its promise of the old pension scheme immediately after coming to power. Besides, it would also provide Rs 1,500 to women aged between 18 and 60 years. Congress candidate Kuldeep Pathania also addressed the election rally.

