More rain, snow likely today

Shimla, April 14
Rainfall has been reported from several areas across the state in the last 24 hours, causing a sharp dip in the average maximum temperatures.
The Weather Department has issued orange alert for Monday as well – there’s a forecast for rain at most places in low and mid hills and rain and snow at most places in high hills.
The skies remained cloudy through the day at most places across the state today, with several areas reporting light to moderate rainfall. Manali recorded the maximum rain (10 mm) since today morning,
followed by Seobagh (7.5 mm) and Sundernagar (6 mm). The skies remained cloudy in Shimla throughout the day and 2mm rain was recorded.
The average maximum temperature, however, has plunged by over eight degree Celsius from normal at several places. The highest dip has been recorded in Mandi, by 12.5 degree Celsius. Manali, Bhuntar and Hamirpur have also recorded the dip in maximum temperatures of over nine degree Celsius.
As per the forecast, there’s a possibility of heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places in the district of Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu. There could be disruptions of essential services like water and electricity and communications and related services. The possibility of landslide, rock fall and mudslides also cannot be ruled out.
As per the weather department, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from April 18. Due to the Western Disturbance, the state is likely to see another spell of precipitation from April 19 onwards.
