Mountain biking event from June 10-13

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

In a bid to promote new unexplored tourist destinations, the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) will organise the MTB Himachal Janjehli edition under the Naye Rahein Naye Manzilein scheme from June 10 to 13.

The event will be organized at Janjehli in Mandi in association with Himachal Tourism and the Government of Himachal Pradesh. The race is scheduled to be flagged off on June 10 (prologue) from the historic Ridge here and participants will go around the main town of Shimla. This would be followed by the main race flag off on June 11 from Shimla and finish at Janjehli in Mandi on June 13.

Around 60 cyclists from around the country are expected to participate in the event. There are six categories in MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022. These are Grandmasters (above 50 years), Masters (under 50 years), Elite (under 35 years), U-23 (under 23 years), Junior (Under 19 years) and Youth (Under 16 years).

The race is aimed at promoting the virgin and unexplored destinations across the state, which have tremendous potential for tourism and adventure sports.