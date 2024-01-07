Nahan gets Rs 219 cr projects

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 developmental projects worth Rs 219 crore at Nahan in Sirmaur district. He inaugurated a bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 16.62 crore over the Markanda river and three residential accommodation built for the staff of Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, for Rs 1.71 crore.

Work on Renuka Dam to start soon Sukhu said that the work on Renuka Dam would start soon and discussions had been held with the Delhi Government and the Central Government in this regard

He announced the construction of a road from Banog Dhar Kyari to Sabzi Mandi, Kanshiwala. He said the road would benefit about 86,000 people of Nahan city, Nahan panchayat, Sen Ki Ser and the Ambwala Sainwana area

Sukhu also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 144.30-crore sewerage project for Nahan city, Rs 17.24-crore irrigation scheme under the HP Shiva project for Nahan and Paonta Sahib development blocks, Rs 6.43-crore lift irrigation scheme in Gada-Bhudi, Rs 7-crore drinking water supply scheme at Jamta, Rs 4.25-crore augmentation and strengthening of various lift irrigation schemes in Kala Amb, Rs 2-crore rainwater harvesting structure at Chasi, Rs 2-crore multipurpose dam in Pathar Khud at Kathana village, Rs 14.65-crore hostel building of Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College at Nahan and a Rs 2.50-crore hatchery building at Kansiwala.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister provided Rs 9.88 crore as first installment for the rehabilitation of 1,388 disaster-hit families of Sirmaur district.

Sukhu, while addressing a public gathering, said that due to financial mismanagement by the previous BJP government, the state was reeling under difficult cosnditions. “No attention was paid to generating resources and the BJP government instead took a loan of Rs 14,000 crore in 2022-23.”

He said, “My government presented its first Budget with an aim to gnerate resources and make the state self-reliant in the coming four years. We aimed at making Himachal the most prosperous state of the country in the coming next 10 years.”

Sukhu said the Centre had been requested to fund the power component in the Kishau Hydroelectric Project on the basis of the water component in 90:10 ratio between the Union and state governments or provide interest-free loan for 50 years in all power components.

Sukhu said, “I have also requested the Union Government to increase royalty in the Dhaula Siddh, Luhri and Sunni hydropower projects, which will generate adequate revenue for the state.”

He said that the notification issued by the Central Government granting the Scheduled Tribe (ST) to the Hattee community was not clear in content and purpose. The state government sought a clarification in this regard from the Centre and after 12 hours of getting the clarification, issued the notification providing the ST status to the community.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan welcomed the Chief Minister and said that the state government had taken important decisions during Sukhu’s one-year tenure.

