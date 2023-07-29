NHPC inks MoU for skill development of 360 girls

Dalhousie, July 28
The Regional Office of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Yog Manav Vikas Trust (YMVT), Banikhet, near here, to provide skill development training to 360 underprivileged girls over the next three years.
