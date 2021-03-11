Assembly In Session

No-confidence move against govt defeated by voice vote

All Oppn MLAs stage walkout before CM’s reply to debate in House

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addresses the House during the second day of Monsoon session on Thursday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 11

Tempers ran high during the debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress and the CPM in the Vidhan Sabha today with the opposition finally staging a walkout even before Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur replied to the debate.

The no-confidence move fell through voice vote in the absence of the 23 Congress-CPM MLAs, who had given a notice under Rule 278 for the motion yesterday. A total of 10 members of the House, including three ministers, participated in the debate which lasted a little over four hours. There was sloganeering and heated exchanges during the entire period with both sides trading charges.

Replying to the no-confidence motion after Congress staged a walkout while seeking more time, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress had brought the motion solely to get political mileage with an eye on the polls. “The Congress is living in a fool’s paradise as it is hoping to return to power, but the people are very wise and will ensure their defeat,” he said.

He also cautioned the employees on the promises being made by the Congress on restoring the old pension scheme (OPS). “This is just a political gimmick like the announcements made by Chhattisgarh CM even before the election manifesto has been prepared,” he remarked. He also accused the Congress of trying to hijack the fruit growers’ agitation with an eye on the poll.

He said the Congress had been decimated all over the country and the party was crying hoarse over questioning of its leaders by the ED. Clarifying the situation on the CBI inquiry into police paper leak case, he said it was for the CBI to take over the case as requested by the state government.

Hitting out at the government, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that some private universities were using their land for real estate projects. “I want to know what is the RERA doing as the private universities are giving advertisements in newspapers offering homes in the hills, with no check from any agency,” he quipped.

Agnihotri questioned the government on its failure to fix accountability of senior police officials in the constable paper leak case. “You got the inquiry completed and arrested 174 persons but no action was taken against those who were responsible for conducting the examination,” he said. He accused the government of making backdoor entries, bypassing the HP Public Service Commission and the Subordinate Selection Board.

Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania said the Congress had no right to point fingers at others as the government suffered a loss of Rs 700 crores as a Beverages Corporation was set up by the previous regime. “You have no right to raise the issue of leasing out tourism properties as Wild Flower was sold at a pittance by the Congress regime,” he said.

Participating in the debate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said there was rampant corruption in the BJP regime. “The CM must divulge the reasons for removing the outgoing Chief Secretary abruptly as there were allegations of corruption against him,” he said. He claimed that many BJP MLAs and leaders were in touch with Congress to switch sides.

CPM legislator Rakesh Singha said the opposition did not have the numerical strength to bring down the government but the intention was to raise issues concerning the public by way of this motion. Others who participated in the debate included Industry Minister Bikram Singh, Ram Lal Thakur, Rajeev Bindal, Harshwardhan Chauhan and Sukh Ram Chaudhary.

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

