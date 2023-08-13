Nod to Rs 18-crore power supply plan for Bhattiyat

Dalhousie, August 12
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today said the state government had approved the action plan for power supply works costing Rs 18 crore in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency of Chamba district.
He said this while presiding over a meeting at Chowari to review development schemes and the damage caused due to natural calamities during the ongoing monsoon season.
Natural calamities caused a loss of Rs 25.88 crore to the PWD in Bhattiyat. A sum of Rs 1.38 crore had been released by the govt for the restoration of roads, he added.
Drinking water and irrigation schemes of the Jal Shakti Department suffered a loss of Rs 33.38 crore, he said. The affected schemes had been restored temporarily, he added.
