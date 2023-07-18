On way to Manali, 11 members of family missing since July 9

Ayodhya (UP), July 17
Eleven members of a family from Ayodhya, who had boarded a bus in Chandigarh for Manali on July 9, have been missing since then, relatives said on Monday.
The relatives have approached the Ayodhya police after they came to know that a bus had an accident on July 9 in Himachal and feared that the 11 may have boarded the same bus.
The relatives have given a written complaint to the police in this regard and appealed to Himachal Pradesh authorities to help trace the missing persons.
The missing members of the family are Abdul Majeed (62), his wife Nazima (60), his son Bashar (42), Bashar’s wife Parveen (40), Bashar’s two sons — Waris Ali (10) and Mausam (6) and daughter Alvira (4), Majeed’s younger son Omaisa, Majeed’s daughter Kareena (18), Ishtihar (21), Ishtihar’s wife Shabna (19).
All missing persons are natives of Pithla village in Ayodhya, the police said, adding they worked as daily wage labourers in Manali. Majeed’s relative Ejaz Ahmed (30), a native of Musafirkhana in Amethi district who accompanied him, is also missing.
