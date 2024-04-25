Palampur Assault: Hundreds from victim’s college stage protest

Palampur, April 24
Hundreds of students from the KLB DAV College today staged a dharna in front of the local police station, protesting the recent attack on their
college-mate. A college
student was brutally attacked by a youth at a local bus stand. Later, the girl was referred to PGI, Chandigarh, where she is still fighting for her survival.
The protesting girls, carrying posters and banners in their hands, passed through the main streets of Palampur town, raising slogans against the government. The students demanded action against the accused, who had been harassing the victim for the past few months. The students said in the present scenario, no woman was safe in Palampur as law and order had gone beyond the control of police. They said the police had lost its grip over anti-social elements. After the video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms, residents of Palampur were scared and avoided going out during late hours, they added.
The girls said the recent statements of police officials alleging that the victim was in a relationship with the accused were highly uncalled for. The police should not have disclosed her identity in public domain, they rued.
