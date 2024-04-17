Pedestrian crushed by speeding truck

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 16

A pedestrian was run over by a speeding truck bearing a Punjab registration number while he was returning to his room last night, at Kumarhatti.

SP Solan Gaurav Singh said Lal Chand, a resident of Musalmana village near Dharampur, was first hit by the speeding truck from behind and his head was crushed under a front wheel.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC against the truck driver and a probe is underway.

Lal Chand had gone to meet his son at Kumarhatti and was returning to his room on foot when the mishap occurred.

