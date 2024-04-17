Pedestrian crushed by speeding truck

Solan, April 16
A pedestrian was run over by a speeding truck bearing a Punjab registration number while he was returning to his room last night, at Kumarhatti.
SP Solan Gaurav Singh said Lal Chand, a resident of Musalmana village near Dharampur, was first hit by the speeding truck from behind and his head was crushed under a front wheel.
The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC against the truck driver and a probe is underway.
Lal Chand had gone to meet his son at Kumarhatti and was returning to his room on foot when the mishap occurred.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...