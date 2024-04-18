Poor April weather casts gloom over apple

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 17

Adverse weather conditions prevalent during the last few days have left Kullu horticulturists anxious and worried.

Apple trees of the region have started flowering, but the shedding of the flowers due to strong winds and hailstorms has affected the quantity of production.

Around the flowering season last year, the valley saw rains, much to the dismay of the growers. Seeing the vagaries of the weather, the orchardists worry about the possibility of rains this time around as well.

According to the horticulturists of Parvati valley, last year, strong winds and hailstorms in March had wreaked havoc on the flowers of the apple trees in the valley and other low-lying areas.

Dheeraj, an orchardist of Jari village in the valley, said: “This time, horticulturists were expecting good setting of fruits. However, adverse weather in April is creating troubles for those growing apple crops. If the inclement weather prevails, the situation may become worrying.”

Horticulture produce provides a collective income of hundreds of crores of rupees every year to horticulturists of the district.

Jitender, a horticulturist of Katrain village, said: “Last year too, due to the bad weather, crops worth Rs 100 crore were damaged in the district and orchardists had to suffer huge financial losses. At the same time, the government also lost revenue. Pear and apple crops were also greatly affected due to the adverse weather conditions, especially in the low-lying areas.”

This season, the drought in December and January affected plum and pear crops and, now, strong winds have been causing damage to the blossomed apple trees.

The Meteorological Department forecast another spell of adverse weather from tomorrow, adding to the woes of the growers.

Horticulture is the largest contributor to the economy of the region.

In Kullu district, 80 per cent of the population is involved in horticulture. Apple is the major cash crop of the valley and a majority of the orchardists depend on the crop for their livelihood.

The district generally produces 50 to 80 lakh boxes of apples each year, generating a business of about Rs 1,000 crore. Apple also provides employment to hundreds of people in Kullu.

The fruit is being produced in around 30,000 hectares in the district, with the figure increasing by the day.

