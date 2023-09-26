Protest turns unruly, BJP workers try to breach barricades in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 25

The BJP’s planned gherao of the Vidhan Sabha turned unruly when a large number of its workers tried to breach the barricades put up by the police at Chaura Maidan, less than a km away from the Vidhan Sabha. The agitated workers, comprising both men and women, pushed against the barricades, trying to pull these down and march to the Vidhan Sabha. After a few minutes, the protesters backed off, preventing the situation going out of hand.

MLAs ‘not allowed’ to join protesters Jai Ram Thakur said in the Assembly that MLAs were stopped from going to Chaura Maidan from the Vidhan Sabha complex to take part in the BJP’s protest against the Congress government.

The BJP had called for the Vidhan Sabha gherao on the last day of the monsoon session over 10 guarantees given by the Congress ahead of the elections last year and other issues like closure of several institutions, fuel inflation, law and order, etc.

A large number of BJP workers and office-bearers gathered at Chaura Maidan in the morning. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing the gathering, said the Congress government had been exposed in just 10 months after it came to power by giving deceptive guarantees to the people.

He said, “The government has taken no decision in the interests of people. It is not declaring the results of competitive exams, services of several people engaged on outsourced basis have been terminated, law and order is in bad shape.”

