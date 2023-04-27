Rajiv Gandhi school at Bhattiyat soon

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, April 26

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School would be opened at Banet in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency of Chamba district, for which the land had been selected.

The Speaker made this announcement while speaking at the annual prize-distribution function of Government Senior Secondary School at Hobar in Bhattiyat. He said the classes of science and commerce streams would be started in this school from the next academic session.

In order to bring about a comprehensive change in the field of education, the state government had decided to open Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in each Assembly constituency, Pathania said.

He said whether it was a matter of recruitment of teachers in educational institutions or strengthening of infrastructure and providing world-class environment to the students with modern facilities, all these were on the priority list of the government.

Earlier, principal Parveen Kumar Singh, while reading out the annual report of the school, gave information about various activities being run by the institution.

Students presented a cultural programme on the occasion. The Speaker announced Rs 25,000 for the promotion of cultural programmes. He also honoured the students who had excelled in the field of education and sports.

