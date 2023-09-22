 Revamped at Rs 25 cr, Bantony Castle thrown open to public : The Tribune India

Revamped at Rs 25 cr, Bantony Castle thrown open to public

The renovated Bantony Castle inaugurated on Thursday spans across 20,000 sq m. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the newly-renovated Bantony Castle complex on Wednesday evening and threw it open to the public.

“The complex has been transformed into a vibrant reflection of our culture and history. It stands as a testament to Shimla’s rich heritage and promises to be a cultural treasure house for generations to adore and learn about the iconic building and the history of Shimla,” the Chief Minister said.

Maharaja’s palace; Housed The Tribune office

  • Bantony Castle was the summer palace of the Maharaja of Sirmaur
  • Before its construction began in 1880, the site had a cottage belonging to Captain A Gordon
  • The building is said to have been designed by TEG Cooper; was later purchased by Darbhanga rulers; rented out to Punjab Govt
  • The building also housed The Tribune office after Independence till it was shifted to Chandigarh

Revamped at a cost of Rs 25 crore and spanning across 20,000 sq m, the castle boasts of stunning Anglo-Gothic architecture and is expected to be a major attraction for tourists and locals.

Terming this historically significant building as an architectural masterpiece, the Chief Minister said that visitors to the Bantony Castle can now explore captivating exhibits dedicated to various facets of history, which include insights into Mahatma Gandhi’s visits to Shimla, detailed biographies of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar and Satyanand Stokes, a comprehensive history of Shimla city and a tribute to the bravehearts of Indian freedom struggle.

Sprawling lawns house two open air theatres

  • The sprawling lawns of Bantony Castle now house two open air theatres, besides a provision for a light, sound and music show
  • The light and sound facility has been created to help visitors trace the history of Shimla and its strong British link
  • The main structure has been restored, which has gallery halls that can be used for setting up a museum
  • The provision has been made to set up a cafeteria. Public facilities have been created for visitors

“Rich culture of the tribal area of Spiti, offering a glimpse into the region’s unique traditions, will also be on display,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister witnessed a laser light and sound show, voiced by the Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, depicting the illustrious history of the erstwhile summer capital of the British era. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Speaker Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania and several ministers were also present on this occasion.

