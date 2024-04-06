Speak through vote, ensure 100% turnout, urges SDM

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 5

Assistant Election Officer and Sub Divisional Magistrate of Shillai, Surendra Mohan, along with the subdivisional election office team, launched the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme to encourage women and young voters in various remote areas of Shillai assembly constituency to participate in the Lok Sabha elections.

The SVEEP programme, aimed at raising voter awareness, emphasises the pivotal role of every individual’s vote in shaping the democratic process. Surendra Mohan reiterated, “Your vote is your voice, voting is your responsibility and right. All voters must be aware so that 100 per cent voting can take place in the elections.”

As part of the initiative, a signature campaign was initiated, where participants pledged to ensure their own, their family members’ and relatives participation. Additionally, voter awareness workshops were organised in various educational institutions within the Shillai Assembly constituency. Through school and college students, the appeal reached parents and relatives, urging them to exercise their voting rights and make the statement “Shillai will do 100 per cent voting”, a reality.

Following the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, voters were encouraged to download the Voter Helpline App to access comprehensive information about the voting process. The team also addressed young voters, highlighting the three pillars of “Yuva Shakti”, ie education, service, and voting. In a bid to strengthen the country’s democracy, voters were urged to cast their votes on June 1 in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The awareness programme witnessed active participation from hundreds of villagers in gram panchayats Nainidhar, Shankholi, and Kathwar.