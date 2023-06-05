Speaker: Rs 25 cr to be spent on water scheme

Dalhousie, June 4
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has said Rs 25 crore would be spent on the upgradation of Chowari nagar panchayat drinking water scheme.
The Speaker stated this while addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of a sub-divisional office building of the Jal Shakti Department at Trimath in Chamba district today. He said divisional office of the Jal Shakti Department would be opened at Chowari.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe
Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Offici...
Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia
No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state po...