Speaker: Rs 25 cr to be spent on water scheme

Tribune News Service

Dalhousie, June 4

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has said Rs 25 crore would be spent on the upgradation of Chowari nagar panchayat drinking water scheme.

The Speaker stated this while addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of a sub-divisional office building of the Jal Shakti Department at Trimath in Chamba district today. He said divisional office of the Jal Shakti Department would be opened at Chowari.