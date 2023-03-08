Speaker honours 23 women, 22 girl students

Chamba, March 7
“Women play an important role in taking society forward. The women of modern society have made a mark on the world stage with their courage, hard work and intelligence”, said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania while extending greetings on the eve of Women’s Day here today.
Pathania said along with social uplift of women, the state government was trying to make women economically self-reliant for which many welfare schemes were being implemented. The Speaker also launched a mobile caller tune of the song composed in Chambayali to spread the message of “beti bachao, beti padhao” to every household.
The Speaker honoured 23 women, including Padma Shri Lalita Vakil, with mementoes and citations who made significant contributions in various fields.
He honoured 22 girl students who excelled in class X and XII with cash prizes, mementoes and certificates. He also gave incentives, mementoes and certificates to seven gram panchayats with better sex ratio in the district.
He awarded the winners of half marathon held by the administration to mark International Women’s Day with Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000 while seven participants were given Rs 1,000 each.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc
Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi
Tweets his wishes on the occasion