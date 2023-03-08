Speaker honours 23 women, 22 girl students

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 7

“Women play an important role in taking society forward. The women of modern society have made a mark on the world stage with their courage, hard work and intelligence”, said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania while extending greetings on the eve of Women’s Day here today.

Pathania said along with social uplift of women, the state government was trying to make women economically self-reliant for which many welfare schemes were being implemented. The Speaker also launched a mobile caller tune of the song composed in Chambayali to spread the message of “beti bachao, beti padhao” to every household.

The Speaker honoured 23 women, including Padma Shri Lalita Vakil, with mementoes and citations who made significant contributions in various fields.

He honoured 22 girl students who excelled in class X and XII with cash prizes, mementoes and certificates. He also gave incentives, mementoes and certificates to seven gram panchayats with better sex ratio in the district.

He awarded the winners of half marathon held by the administration to mark International Women’s Day with Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000 while seven participants were given Rs 1,000 each.