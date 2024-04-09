Special campaign held at Sanotha booth to increase voter turnout

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 8

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team organised a voters’ awareness event including a signature campaign, and oath-taking for voters in the Santotha-83 booth under Mission 414.

Mission 414 is a special campaign launched by the Election Commission of India in Himachal Pradesh to maximise the voter turnout in 414 polling stations which registered less than 60 per cent voting in the last Lok Sabha polls. The Sanotha booth was among the 414 polling booths to have registered less voting. Nodal Officer for SVEEP in Chamba, Prof Avinash Pal, said that the campaign and awareness drive were initiated to understand the reasons behind the low voter turnout in the previous parliamentary elections and to improve voter turnout percentage in the upcoming elections.

The campaign involved discussions with residents, village representatives, teachers, elders, women, and youth. Special emphasis was laid on raising awareness among the participants, especially the youth, regarding the importance of voting.

Members of the SVEEP team, Gulshan Pal and Dr Rajesh Sehgal, administered an oath to the attendees to vote impartially and fearlessly. Students and the general public were made aware of the importance of voting.

Speaking at the event, Prof Pal stressed the need for rectifying errors in voter ID cards, transferring votes, and registering new voters. He also explained the process of online voter registration through the Voter Helpline and the Voter Services Portal.

He stated that voters were the cornerstone of democracy and that the responsibility for building a strong nation and electing a good government lay with them. He emphasised the importance of voters being aware of their rights and responsibilities to maintain democratic traditions.

During the event, students were encouraged to take a pledge “My Vote, My Strength” and sign the oath to vote impartially, fearlessly, without influence and to motivate others to vote.

Booth Level Officer Mahinder Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Lok Sabha