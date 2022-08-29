Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu fears tampering of EVMs in Himachal Assembly elections

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 28

HPCC campaign committee chairman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has alleged that BJP leaders could tamper with electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He said the BJP leaders could go to any extent to ensure their win in the elections. He was addressing a public meeting at Dhaned in Hamirpur constituency today. He said after the paper leak scam, the next could be EVM scam in the state.

Sukhu alleged that crime and corruption were flourishing under the protection of BJP leaders and this had led to escalation in the prices of building materials. He said the mining mafia was active and the government had turned a blind eye towards them. He said the government had played with the sentiments of unemployed youth in the police recruitment scam. He said the BJP had assured jobs to the youth but it had betrayed them.

The HPCC campaign committee chairman said there would be zero tolerance for corruption in the Congress regime.

He urged the people to vote for the Congress and restore development and progress in the state. He said the BJP had neglected farmers and orchardists while the Congress always stood by them.

He said the MSP on agro and horticulture produces would be increased as soon as the Congress came to power in the state. Former MLA Kuldeep Pathania and AICC member Sunil Sharma were also present.

