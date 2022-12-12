Supporters of CM, his deputy watch live telecast of oath-taking event

Hamirpur/Una, December 11
People of Hamirpur watched the oath-taking ceremony of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on an LED screen as he was sworn in as the 15th CM of the state in Shimla today. The crowd was in a jubilant mood and raised slogans in support of the Congress and Sukhu as he approached the dais on The Ridge.
The Department of Information and Public Relations had made special arrangements to telecast the oath-taking ceremony in Champa Park at Bilaspur, Inderpal Chowk at Nadaun and at Gandhi Chowk here.
Meanwhile, Congress supporters of the Haroli segment gathered at the mini secretariat in Una today to watch the live telecast of MLA Mukesh Agnihotri taking the oath of the Deputy CM in Shimla.
The district Information and Public Relations Department had installed LED screens at the Haroli mini secretariat and at the Una bus stand. The Congress workers danced to the beats of the DJ and expressed happiness on the elevation of their MLA as the Deputy CM.
