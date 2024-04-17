Time to punish six MLAs for disregarding mandate: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 16

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that it was time for the electorate to punish the six Congress MLAs, who were seeking re-election by insulting the mandate given to them in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Agnihotri, while talking to mediapersons here, said, “The BJP has become a victim of its own conspiracy as the Operation Lotus has failed in Himachal despite its best efforts to destabilise a duly elected government. The six Congress MLAs are repenting having deserted their own party. They never imagined that they will lose their membership and will have to seek re-election.”

He said the Congress regime was stable and would complete its full term as all 34 MLAs were united. “Seeing the uncertain fate of the six Congress MLAs, who had joined the BJP, nobody would fall prey to the Operation Lotus now,” he added.

He said that the entire state was aware that the BJP and it leaders hatched a conspiracy and tried to defeat the mandate given by the electorate. “The Operation Lotus has failed in Himachal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur must tender an apology to the people of the state for this,” he added.

Agnihotri said, “The Congress has 34 legislators in the House of 62. So, the Congress has a clear majority. There is no threat to our government even now and after the Lok Sabha elections, our government will emerge stronger,” he claimed.

He said that the people of Himachal were agitated over the role of the BJP in trying to destabilise the Congress government. “We will win all four Lok Sabha seats. After we declared our candidates for the Mandi and Shimla parliamentary seats, the BJP is contemplating changing its candidates, who are jittery,” he claimed.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh exhorted party cadres to gear for the elections to ensure the victory of the party candidates in all four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats. “The BJP will try to divert the attention of the voters from core issues like price rise, unemployment and corruption while the Congress will talk of development,” she added.

She said that the Congress had ensured development of the state despite the havoc wreaked by unprecedented rains last year. She added that the Congress would seek votes in the name of truth and urge people to elect candidates who would work in the interest of the state and its people. “We will give ticket to those people who have worked for the development of the state and its people,” she added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Mukesh Agnihotri #Shimla