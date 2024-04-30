Vikramaditya challenges Kangana to open debate

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 29

Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh today challenged the BJP candidate from Mandi seat actor Kangana Ranaut to an open debate on election issue at Seri Manch in Mandi town.

Addressing media persons here today, he said that Kangana was using “Tapori language” (a low level language) to target Congress in her speeches, which was generally used in Mumbai. By using such language she cannot win the election.

Vikramaditya said she should take lessons to learn about the history of Himachal and India. She insulted the freedom fighters and martyrs of India by saying that India got freedom after 2014.

“The people of Mandi parliamentary constituency are asking the BJP leadership of the state why it brought its candidate from Mumbai by ignoring its sincere party workers like Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd), who had lost the last Lok Sabha election from Mandi seat by a thin margin of votes,” said Vikramaditya.

“My vision is clear for the Mandi parliamentary constituency in the context of development. Mandi will be developed under the smart city project. Beas riverfront will be beautified near the historical Panchvaktra temple in the town for tourism promotion. Apart from this, Bhubhu Jot tunnel project, which will connect the Jogindernagar of Mandi with Lag valley in Kullu district, will be expedited. For Jalori Jot tunnel, Rs 20 crore has been approved by the state government to assess its feasibility in the area. The Baga-Sarahan of Ani region, which is known as mini Switzerland, will be developed for tourism purpose,” he remarked.

“Being a PWD Minister, I improved around 2,800-km roads by spending Rs 3,500 crore. For this, I succeeded in bringing financial assistance from the Centre. I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and a few other Union ministers to get funds for the development of the state,” he said.

Later, Vikramaditya Singh held a meeting with party workers at Seraj in Mandi today.

