What our readers say: Stagnant water troubles pedestrians

WATER flows onto the streets and footpaths at some areas of Dhalpur in Kullu town due to the drains being choked and an improper drainage system. Pedestrians face problems due to the accumulation of water on the roads at Dhalpur Chowk, College Road and Food Court when it rains. The authorities concerned should maintain the drains regularly, and the infrastructure should be augmented. —Sanjay, Kullu

No ultrasound at CHC

RESIDENTS of 10 panchayats of Manikaran valley, who rely on the Community Health Center (CHC) in Jari for their healthcare needs, have not been able to avail the ultrasound facility as the ultrasound machine there has broken down. People are forced to travel

40 km away to Kullu Regional Hospital for ultrasound tests. The post of radiologist is vacant in the CHC, and the locals have been facing problems for a long time. The government should get the ultrasound machine repaired at the earliest and depute a radiologist at the CHC on priority. —Dinesh, Jari

Non-functional streetlights

SEVERAL streetlights on the Sanjauli-IGMC road are not functional. Pedestrians, including patients seeking medical assistance at IGMC, often walk through this stretch in the late hours. In the absence of functioning streetlights, their safety can be jeopardised. Packs of dogs roaming the area also make it dangerous for people to pass through this stretch. The authorities concerned should make the lights functional on priority for the safety of the residents. —Sandeep, Sanjauli (Shimla)

#Kullu