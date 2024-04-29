Workers rally against Modi govt’s ‘anti-worker’ policies at CITU meet

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 28

A convention of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), Sirmaur, was held in Nahan to discuss the organisation’s outlook on the Lok Sabha elections with the workers and to strengthen the ‘Modi hatao desh bachao’ campaign. Other worker unions like the Anganwadi Workers’ Union, the Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union, the Asha Workers’ Union, the Outsource Workers’ Union, the Industry Workers’ Union, MNREGA and construction workers participated in the convention.

CITU district general secretary Ashish Kumar conducted the convention and presented the annual report of the organisation. The convention was inaugurated by CITU state president Vijendra Mehra, while CITU state vice-president Jagat Ram concluded the convention.

Workers’ rights The Modi government abolished 44 labour laws achieved after a long struggle and sacrifices of the workers and converted these into four anti-labour and capitalist labour codes. — Vijendra Mehra, CITU state president

CITU state president Vijendra Mehra said ever since the Modi government had been in power for the last 10 years, it continuously attacked the rights of workers. “The Modi government abolished 44 labour laws achieved after a long struggle and sacrifices of the workers and converted these into four anti-labour and capitalist labour codes,” he said.

“These labour codes benefit only the corporate world and industrialists. These have been designed to take the lives of workers towards bonded labour,” he said.

He alleged that due to the actions of the Modi government, unemployment in the country had reached

its peak and inflation was skyrocketing. Criticising the Agniveer Yojana, he said the scheme was a major roadblock for poor people to get government jobs through the army. The Modi government was handing over the country’s natural and public resources to its few corporate friends, he alleged.

In a joint statement released on behalf of the CITU Sirmaur district office-bearers, the Modi government was castigated for using religion as a shield to divert people’s attention from other important issues. While on one hand, taxes like the GST had been imposed on the public, on the other hand corporate houses were given tax and loan waivers worth lakhs of crores of rupees, read the joint statement.

CITU made a nationwide appeal against the “loot and dictatorship” of the Modi government to overthrow the “anti-worker” and “anti-people” Modi Government that is “dividing” the country. A workers’ manifesto was also issued on the occasion.

